Local animal shelter going to Puerto Rico to build new shelter

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is expanding its reach to the Caribbean. The Humane Society of the United States invited them to Puerto Rico to help with project, ‘Sister Shelter.’

At the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society there are a lot of empty kennels and that’s a good thing. Now, they are heading for Puerto Rico to help shelters there have the same success.

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society reaches far beyond the Capital Region. They’re called upon nationally in animal cruelty cases or for disaster relief. They’re building a new shelter with room for 200 more animals.

Next week, they’re taking that momentum to the streets of Puerto Rico where the stray animal problem is described as extreme.

“There’s a high rate of euthanasia there,” Mohawk Hudson Executive Director Brad Shear said. “In many ways, Puerto Rico is behind the rest of U.S. when it comes to taking care of homeless animals.”

Shear says they are one of only nine shelters in the U.S. asked to be a part of Sister Shelter, a project designed to help overburdened shelters.

“We are, in the Capital Region, the most popular place to get a pet,” Shear said. “You’re not seeing that there, but that didn’t just happen on its own. We have strategies for marketing and communications that help people learn about us and we want to share that.”

Shear says they will teach island shelters about their day-to-day operations by offering guidance and support to get neglected animals off the streets into a shelter and eventually, a home.

“Because if we can help them establish a great adoption program, and establish a great spay and neuter program, they are going to have much more of an impact doing that in their community every day, than we can going down for one trip doing it on one day,” Shear added.

Mohawk Hudson leaves for Puerto Rico on Monday. This may be their first trip, but definitely will not be the last to start a new relationship.