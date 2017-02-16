Legislators discuss Safe Water infrastructure Action Plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During Thursday’s health budget hearing, New York’s health commissioner says the state is willing to work with federal agencies to set water quality standards.

The senate’s health chair says he wants New York to set their own standards.

Following last year’s discovery of high levels of the contaminant PFOA in Hoosick Falls and surrounding areas drinking water, Governor Andrew Cuomo set aside two billion in the budget to test water supplies and repair cities old-pipes.

“What the governor is talking about is more about grants, it’s more about low interest loans, what we’re talking about is a guarantee source of money that municipalities can count on,” Senator Jim Tedisco (R) Glenville said.

Members of both majority houses say the guarantee is in the Safe Water Infrastructure Action Plan, or SWAP. The program would provide cities state money every three months through a formula similar to the current one used to divide state dollars to repair roads and bridges.

“We feel that a formula based program gets the money there in the fastest most efficient way,” Assemblyman Phil Steck (D) Loudonville said.

“SWAP” would provide money based on the size of the pipe problem, instead of the region it’s in.

“We want to make sure that the infrastructure funding is at least level for downstate and upstate is at least level,” Senator Jim Tedisco (R) Glenville said.

Tedisco is asking for roughly $440 million dollars from the state, the same set aside to fix crumbling roads.

Senate democrats unveiled a plan Thursday for the State Department of Health to set standards for drinking water and test water supplies beyond federal levels.

Tedisco and these lawmakers say talks to bring this to the negotiating table in time for the budget is ongoing, but say the governor should act now.

“It costs two, three, four or five times the amount when you have a sewer break and it breaks down a beautiful road that you built, you can pay now or you can pay later,” Senator Jim Tedisco (R) Glenville said.