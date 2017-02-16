Lead in school water: New York State earns poor grade

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new report penned by the Environment New York Research and Policy Center offers some concerning statistics about the water in New York State schools.

The report gives New York State a C grade when it comes to preventing children’s drinking water from becoming laced with lead at school.

According to the report, lead was detected at 15 parts per billion or greater at 14 percent of school outlets tested across the state.

Researchers say schools, and many homes, have old pipes or plumbing that can leach lead into drinking water.

In some cases, old service lines, the pipes that bring water from the mains in the street into homes and buildings, are made entirely of lead.

Massachusetts saw a similar problem last year when half of more than 40,000 tests conducted showed some level of lead in water taps at schools.

The research group has endorsed legislation signed into law by Governor Cuomo in 2016, mandating schools across the state test their drinking water, as a step in the right direction.

To read the full report visit: http://environmentnewyork.org/sites/environment/files/reports/NYE%20GetTheLeadOut%20Feb17.pdf