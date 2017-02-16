Judge orders drug-addicted mother of 4 not to have more kids

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A judge has ordered a drug-addicted mother of four who has worked as a prostitute to not get pregnant again until she has gained custody of her infant son.

All of the 35-year-old’s children are being raised by other people.

Family Court Judge Patricia Gallaher wrote that the order is meant to improve the woman’s chances of being rehabilitated and reunited with the infant.

The Rochester judge says the heroin epidemic is making it necessary for courts to change their routines in many cases.

Monroe County Public Defender Tim Donaher says he is appealing on behalf of the woman. The Democrat & Chronicle newspaper reports that the National Civil Liberties Union is considering assisting in an appeal.