IRS will not reject tax returns that don’t include Obamacare disclosures

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The IRS says it will not reject tax returns that do not include Obamacare disclosures during the time of filing.

On January 20, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that directed federal agencies to exercise authority and discretion available to them to reduce potential burden.

The IRS says it is currently reviewing the executive order to determine its implications.

This year the IRS had a system in place that would reject tax returns during processing instances where a taxpayer did not provide health insurance coverage information.

However, due to the executive order, the IRS has decided to make changes that would allow electronic and paper returns to be accepted for processing even if a taxpayer has not indicated whether or not they had healthcare coverage.

The IRS says despite this executive order, taxpayers are still required to follow the law and pay what they may owe.

