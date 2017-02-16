Interested in becoming a firefighter? Albany Fire Department invites public to open house

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The civil service exam is just a few weeks away, so the Albany Fire Department is encouraging anyone who has ever considered becoming a firefighter, to take the first step and apply.

Do you like adventure? Do you enjoy helping people, or want to become part of a brother and sisterhood? Well then maybe you should consider a job with the Albany Fire department and there just so happens to be a few lockers here at ladder one waiting to be filled.

“Any firefighter will tell you, it’s the greatest job in the world,” Deputy Chief Joe Gregory said.

Chief Joseph Gregory has been with the Albany Fire Department for 29 years. On top of his everyday duties, he’s also passionate about recruitment and with the civil service exam just a few weeks away, he’s helped coordinate a meet and greet for those who want to join the ranks of Albany’s bravest men and women.

“One of our goals is to diversify our job, to represent the community we serve,” Chief Gregory said.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, firefighters will be at City Hall ready to answer your questions, demystify what could be seen as an intimidating process and get you the resources you need to succeed. For starters, he says you don’t need to know a thing about firefighting to pass the test. It’s just a proficiency exam.

“On average it takes about 3 months for the exam results to come back, folks are placed on an active list then they are canvassed,” Chief Gregory said. “The step would be a physical agility test.”

He says you’ll have about eight weeks to prepare for this second and rather rigorous test. It’s similar to some of the obstacles they put some through during their Fire Ops 101 Training back in May. The obstacles include dragging hose lines, a blind folded search and rescue, and a stair climb while wearing a 75 pound vest. It’s something he says anyone can do if they give it their all.

“It’s not all about muscle, it’s about endurance,” Chief Gregory said.

Then after 16 weeks at the Fire Academy, appointees start at $41,000 a year and gain a second family.

“Our folks work 24 hours on 72 hours off, come in at 8 in the morning, and it’s like entering into another family, we live together, we eat together, we laugh, we mourn together and the feeling of helping folks out in the field is fantastic,” Chief Gregory said.

The deadline to submit your application is Wednesday, Feb. 22. The actual exam is on March 18. You can pick up an exam application on their website, at City Hall or any of the eight stations around the city.

For more information, visit here.