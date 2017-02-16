Dancing dads go viral in “Daddy Daughter Valentine’s Ballet Class” videos

PHILADELPHIA (NEWS10) — A group of Philadelphia dads is getting a lot of attention after video of them crashing their daughter’s ballet lessons went viral.

The videos were posted on Facebook by the Philadelphia Dance Center, showcasing the brave dads who gave dancing a go as part of the studio’s “Daddy Daughter Valentine’s Ballet Class.”

The students, in tutus and ballet slippers, gracefully leap and pirouette across the floor, each followed by their dad, who gamely try their best to imitate their daughter’s moves.

The videos were posted on Tuesday, and have quickly gone viral earning hundreds of thousands of shares and tens thousands of likes and comments.

The moms got to have some fun as well, taking part in a hip-hop class the same night. The moms were… better than the dads.

After the videos of the dancing parents went viral the dance studio responded in a post on their Facebook page thanking the moms and dads, and thousands of people worldwide, for supporting the students.

“We can’t believe you love this video as much as we do. Thank you for recognizing the beauty, love, and joy that dance can bring into the world. It just proves that art, love and family are the international language.”