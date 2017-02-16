Albany, Rochester to receive $150,000 each to help young adults succeed in school

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany and Rochester are each getting $150,000 dollars in state education grants to help teenagers and young adults who aren’t in school.

The grants will be available to help people in the two cities between the ages of 14 and 24 who are at risk of dropping out of school or have dropped out of school, are unemployed, involved in the juvenile justice system, are homeless, in foster care, or from low-income families.

Albany Acting Superintendent Kimberly Young Wilkins said, “so many young people face roadblocks that make it difficult to succeed in school and beyond. We look forward to working with our community and government partners on this initiative to reach these disconnected young people.”