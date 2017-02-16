2/16 Pet Connection: Burger

Burger is a 90 pound lab/rottie mix. This boy is a local NY guy – and will turn 2 in March.

Burger is a big mush – he is fine with other dogs, if he doesn’t like them, he will growl and walk away. Burger isnot good with cats – he will chase them!

Burger, being a bigger guy, needs a family who understands that just because he is a big guy, that doesn’t mean you push him around and manhandle him. Burger is very smart and happy to do exactly what you want him to!

Burger knows some basic obedience. He was a shelter favorite and great with meeting new people. We would prefer that he not be placed with smaller children since he is a big guy and could potentially knock them over

11th Hour Rescue 518-223-5589