White House backs away from two state solution for Israel, Palestinians

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
President Donald Trump listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during their joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is asking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “hold back” on settlements for a bit.

In a joint press conference with Netanyahu at the White House Wednesday, Trump responded to a question about his position on the expansion of Israeli settlements, asking Netanyahu to “hold back on settlements for a little bit.”

He says that a “two state looked like it will be the easier of the two,” but says that if Israel and the Palestinians find an alternative that they like better, he’ll support them.

Trump also says that he’d like to see the U.S. Embassy in Israel moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but noted that “we’re looking at it with great care.”

