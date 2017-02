ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A trial date was set for Tasheem Maeweather, the man accused of firing a gun inside Crossgates Mall back in November, on Wednesday.

He’ll face an Albany County judge on May 8.

Maeweather is facing several charges including attempted murder since police say he had a specific target in mind during the shooting.

Maeweather was already sentenced to nine years in State Prison following an unrelated parole violation.