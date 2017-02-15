Town of Knox considers building dog shelter

KNOX, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s talk of a dog shelter being built in the town of Knox, but if an old town law isn’t changed soon, the shelter may not happen.

A 20-year-old law in Knox does not require owners to have their dogs on a leash in public. Jody Ostrander, a dog warden in Westerlo, said the current law increases the chances of dogs being on the loose.

“It’s too gray of an area,” he said. “Under control to me and under control to you are two different things.”

Ostrander said he keeps runaway dogs for at least 24 hours before dropping them off at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands.

If the Knox shelter does happen, the approximate 35-minute trip will no longer be necessary. In addition, Ostrander said most of the dogs that go to Menands are not licensed.

Last year, Ostrander said he took four or five dogs to the humane society, which he said doesn’t justify building a shelter.

“I don’t know if four or five dogs a year is worth the expense of putting up a shelter, and that’s what our town has,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gary Kleppel, the owner of a 13-year-old border collie, thinks a shelter in Knox is a great idea.

“I think dogs, unfortunately, dogs get away; dogs get lost,” he said.

If the shelter is built, officials think it will be located at the maintenance building on Township Road. It will come at a cost, including paying personnel to take care of the animals. Ostrander doesn’t think a small town like Knox can afford it.

Regardless of what happens, the dog warden said everyone should have their dog licensed, so they can easily be tracked back to their owner.