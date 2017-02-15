Taco Bell puts weddings on the menu

LAS VEGAS (NEWS10 ABC) – For any guys (or gals) out there who used the romantic auspices of Valentine’s Day to pop the question and are now looking for a special way to tie the knot, Taco Bell may have just the thing.

Beginning this summer, Taco Bell’s flagship restaurant in Las Vegas is putting weddings on the menu.

To get hitched, couple’s need to bring a marriage license to the Las Vegas Taco Bell location and order the $600 wedding package off the menu at the counter.

The package includes a wedding ceremony, presided over by an ordained officiant, at the chapel on the second floor of the restaurant, and a private area for a reception with up to 15 friends and family.

Bride and Groom will also receive some custom merch, a sauce packet garter and bow tie, taco Bell branded champagne flutes, a taco 12 pack and a Cinnabon Delights cake for dessert.

And now, they didn’t forget the bouquet. Instead of flowers, bridesmaids will be vying to catch a bouquet of taco sauce packets.

Taco Bell is currently running a contest to give away the first wedding. Enter here: https://www.tacobell.com/loveandtacos