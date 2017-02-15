Sonic Drive-In grand opening ceremony in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — America’s drive-in has arrived in Troy.

Local leaders were on hand Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the sonic in Troy Wednesday morning. It’s right on Hoosick Street in Troy and follows the major success of the Latham Sonic which opened in 2015.

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and County Executive Kathy Jimino were on hand to help the franchise owners celebrate with the traditional ribbon cutting. They first broke ground back in July.

The new fast food restaurant will provide roughly 120 new jobs.

