Shelters of Saratoga receives generous gift of new building to help the homeless

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Homeless people in Saratoga Springs will soon have a permanent place to stay warm during the winter.

The future permanent Code Blue Shelter is on the same campus as Shelters of Saratoga which would allow the homeless to take advantage of services provided there to help them get back on their feet.

“It’s just unbelievable, myself and my three board members were speechless,” said Mike Finocchi.

Finocchi with Shelters of Saratoga is blown away to learn of a generous gift: A new building that will give the homeless a place to stay warm in the winter.

“The ultimate goal is to keep them safe, you know we don’t want anyone dying on the streets, which is why code blue was started 4 years ago in the first place,” Finocchi said.

For four years, it’s been a struggle to find a place where the homeless could seek shelter when temperatures drop below freezing. Now, enter the Mitzen family.

“It’s become a problem and it really needs a permanent solution as opposed to just every year, what are we going to do? So we decided that this would be something we’d like to do,” Lisa Mitzen said.

Lisa and her husband Ed, who’s the CEO of Fingerpaint in downtown Saratoga, have volunteered at the shelter and know just how important it is.

“They’ve helped so many people, the success rate is so great,” Lisa said.

The new two-story building will go between the shelter’s two existing homes and will provide more than just a place to stay.

“More importantly connect them to case management services while they’re staying with us,” Finocchi said.

It will help with finding jobs and permanent housing. The Code Blue site being so close to the shelter will mean more people get those opportunities, all thanks to a donation that the Mitzen’s refuse to take full credit for.

“The whole community is coming together to make this happen and we’re just really excited to be on the bandwagon and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Lisa said.

They hope to break ground in late May or early June and complete the shelter by next winter.