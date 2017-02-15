Russian spy ship seen patrolling off Connecticut coast

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — A U.S. defense official said Tuesday that a Russian intelligence-collection ship has been operating off the U.S. east coast, in international waters.

The official was not authorized to discuss an intelligence matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to ABC News, the Russian intelligence gathering ship, named The Viktor Leonov, was seen patrolling in waters 30 miles south of the Naval Submarine Base in Groton. The ship appears to be making its way up the east coast as Monday it was spotted 70 miles off the coast of Delaware.

U.S. officials said that the ship was likely headed to that location near Connecticut in international waters where it could be close to the sub base, according to ABC News. The U.S. territorial waters extend 12 miles from shore to the vessel.

Officials say the “loitering” ship is equipped with communications and signal intelligence gathering equipment.

The ship had made a port call in Cuba prior to moving north, where it has been monitored off the coast of Delaware, the official told the Associated Press.