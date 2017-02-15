Rivers Casino impacting nearby businesses

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s barely any room here at Mike’s Hot Dogs in Schenectady and they’re giving a lot of credit to the first week of business at Rivers Casino.

Mike’s has been serving up homemade hot dogs and burgers for decades, but in the last week, the Schenectady staple says their business has nearly tripled.

“I mean there’s not a dull second, it’s just non-stop all day long,” said Iadicicco.

Waitress Leila Iadicicco says she gets less breaks, but more tips since Rivers Casino opened just one week ago.

“They stop in before they go, they stop in on their way out, and it’s just nonstop,” said Iadicicco.

The longtime local favorite is suddenly getting new customers stopping by on their way to gamble.

“From everywhere, I mean there was a guy here from New York City on Thursday, came up, never been to Schenectady, came up to the casino, spent two days, came in to eat and was going back home, said he was going to save up his money to come back again,”

And they’re not alone. Down the street, Jreck Sub has also felt the rise in customers from Rivers.

“There’s a lot more traffic coming through so people are stopping in,” said Joe Parker from Jreck Sub.

While there were initially concerns the casino could take away some business, Mike’s and other local shops have something Rivers can’t touch: affordable prices.

“I’ve heard prices at the casino are absurd, out of this world ridiculous, so people are coming just because it’s cheaper, the prices are cheaper,”

Keep in mind Rivers Casino has only been open for a week now, so it will be interesting to see whether or not that increase in business will continue.