Residents frustrated with messy walkways in the Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The people who were parking in the Times Union Center garage in Albany were very frustrated Wednesday morning.

Due to construction on the regular pedestrian bridge over Eagle Street, a walkway was created along Market Street. However, the walkway had been covered with snow for weeks forcing pedestrians to walk up a busy street.

“We have to enter Market Street which is trafficked all day, and we have to walk in the center of the street,” said Kim Pigliavento.

When the pedestrian bridge over Eagle Street closed for construction, an alternate route had to be created.

“They put a couple crosswalks in and said we could use this as a walking path and they put the sign up, ‘use the path. Don’t walk in the road,’” Pigliavento said.

When NEWS10’s cameras were there Wednesday morning, the sign was still there. It appeared the “do not” had been rubbed off and the walkway was buried in snow, forcing those wishing to get to the other side of Eagle Street, to walk up Market Street with their backs to traffic.

“This morning I had to help a disabled man, he was walking with a cane and I had to help him get up Market Street without getting hit by the car,” Pigliavento said.

Pigliavento had tried contacting the governor’s office three days in a row and planned to do so each day until a safer route was cleared. When NEWS10 reached out to the state department, they directed us to Albany County and the Times Union Center. It seemed no one wanted to take responsibility.

“It’s very unsafe and nobody’s doing anything about it,” Pigaliavento said.

By the end of the day, NEWS10 ABC was told it was the Albany Convention Center that is conducting the construction on the bridge. They had ultimate responsibility and it was an oversite by construction crews.

A very happy Pigliavento called NEWS10 to tell us the walkway is now completely cleared.