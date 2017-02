MONTGOMERY, Ala. (NEWS10) – The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) released its annual report on hate groups in the country.

According to SPLC, the number of hate groups in the United States rose for the second year in a row in 2016.

The SPLC found the number of hate groups operating in 2016 to 917, up from 892 the previous year. The SPLC says the number is 101 shy of the all-time record set in 2011.

Click here to view an interactive map of all the active hate groups in the United States.