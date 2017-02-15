Police seeking men accused of holding Colonie homeowner at gunpoint

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police are looking for two men they say held a homeowner on Sheldon Avenue at gunpoint on Wednesday.

Police say the men went through several rooms, took an Amazon Fire Tablet, and fled the home in an unknown direction.

Police received a 911 call at around 1:30 p.m. of a man holding a small crowbar and the other a shotgun.

The men are described as being Hispanic, 5’7”, thin build and wearing a black hooded jacket, sunglasses, mask, and blue jeans.

Out of an abundance of caution, police say the North Colonie School District was notified due to the close proximity of several of its schools.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact police at (518)-783-2744.

