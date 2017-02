SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested a man they say broke into a home and stole a cat.

Police say they located Sean Roohan, 30, of Castleton, N.Y., a short time later at his residence. He was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny.

Police say the cat was located inside his apartment and was evaluated before being returned to its owners.

Roohan was arraigned and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail for lack of bail.