Next iPhone to include new major features including wireless charging

(NEWS10) — A new clue is adding fuel to rumors that the next iPhone will support wireless charging.

Apple confirmed that it joined the Wireless Power Consortium. That group is dedicated to promoting a single wireless charging standard and has 200 member organizations.

Apple isn’t expected to unveil its next iPhone until next fall, but since it will mark the device’s 10 year anniversary, expectations for a massive re-design are high.

Some major features that are expected in the next model include a larger battery by almost 30 percent, a smaller display, which may mean that the home button will be replaced with a Touch ID incorporated into the display, and the biggest update in “iPhone history”, according to Forbes.

The price of the new phone is rumored to be four digits, possibly costing more than $1,000.

