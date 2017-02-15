Naked intruder scaled fence at US Homeland Security campus

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - This Feb. 24, 2015, file photo, shows the Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington. The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Thursday, June 4, 2015, that data from the Office of Personnel Management and the Interior Department had been hacked. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) – A naked man who police say punched one employee and bit another at NBC’s Washington bureau also breached security at the nearby Department of Homeland Security headquarters.

DHS spokesman Scott McConnell tells The Associated Press that the man climbed the outer perimeter fence at the department’s complex on Nebraska Avenue, Northwest, on Saturday. McConnell says security guards responded and the man climbed back over the fence onto NBC’s property. He says the man never cleared a second, interior fence on the campus.

Police have identified the man as 20-year-old Mark Baker. He’s been charged with simple assault and unlawful entry. He was not jailed after his arrest. Instead, he was taken to a hospital.

A police report says Baker was naked when he forced his way into the NBC building.

