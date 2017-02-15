Man sentenced for robbing 4 banks in Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man who made national headlines in 2015 after being fired from a local Walmart over returning recyclables, was sentenced on Wednesday for robbing four different banks in the Capital Region last year.

One of them was caught on camera.

Thomas Smith was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for robbing banks between the end of July and September, and that includes the same one twice.

He was also arrested following an officer-involved shooting in September after officers tried to arrest him over one of those robberies. They say he backed up toward the detectives and that was when one of the officers fired his gun. No one was hurt.

Smith gained national fame after being fired from a Walmart in East Greenbush for stealing and cashing in empty cans and bottles that had already been redeemed