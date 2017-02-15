Local communities speak out after they find KKK flyers distributed on cars

Related Coverage Report: Hate groups increase for second straight year

FORT PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two local communities found flyers on cars endorsing the Ku Klux Klan. State police are now involved in the investigation.

Several cars found a flyer on or under their car. Police say surveillance cameras from NBT Bank caught the suspect red handed. Now, the community is speaking out.

“I can’t imagine this being in Fort Plain,” said Donna Ballas.

It was the wrong message dispersed throughout the village. Many people are upset after finding a Ku Klux Klan flyer on their car.

Police say a man in his 30s left the flyers on and under cars parked behind the post office and at NBT Bank where he was caught on camera.

“He has absolutely no affiliation with the KKK,” said Chief Ryan Austin. “His exact words during the interview when we conducted it was, ‘I did this to stir the pot.’”

Flyers also popped up in Gloversville. Police say they’ve received two reports, and believe it may be the same suspect from Fort Plain.

“He admitted to doing it in Gloversville area, but to my knowledge, the Klan is not actively recruiting here,” said Chief Austin. “He is not a member of the clan. He admitted in the interview that ‘Nope, I just saw it online and I became upset.’”

In terms of charges, Fort Plain police arrested the man for soliciting without a permit, which is a violation. The man is scheduled to appear in Minden Town Court at a later date. Police are not releasing his name in fear of retaliation because of the nature of the incident.

“I don’t agree with that belief whatsoever, but at the same time until they break any laws you certainly can’t do anything about that, but it’s certainly not anything I want to have in this town,” said Mark Nearbin.

“I’m glad that he has the freedom to express his view but I disagree with him 100 percent because that is a message of division and hatred,” said Brandon Brackett.

The chief says they are working with state police to determine whether there are any KKK events planned for the area.