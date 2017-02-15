Lawmaker: Make baseball official sport of New York state

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
AP PHOTO
AP PHOTO

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) – A state lawmaker whose district includes Cooperstown says it’s time New York designates baseball as the official state sport.

Sen. Jim Seward, a Republican from Milford in Otsego County, points out that nearby Cooperstown is home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Last week he introduced legislation that would make baseball the official sport of New York state.

Seward tells The Citizen of Auburn (http://bit.ly/2l7XtUF) that his proposal was inspired by a letter sent to him last year by a fourth-grade class at Cooperstown Elementary School, where a teacher had students develop the idea during New York state history lessons.

The students also pointed out that New York is home to two major league teams – the Yankees and Mets – as well as 10 minor league ballclubs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s