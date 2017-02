SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An indictment was unsealed and charges were officially announced on Wednesday.

Hector Abreu is accused of fatally shooting a man inside a home on Main Street.

Abreu is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the June 2014 killing of 28-year-old Angel Carrion.

He is already behind bars and is serving time for a separate crime.