Half-ton concrete bird snatched from perch at chicken farm

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Where do you hide a 1,000-pound chicken?

That’s what sheriff’s deputies in Alexander County, North Carolina, are trying to figure out as they search for the concrete statue that disappeared from a farm west of Taylorsville over the weekend.

While the chicken may be heavy, it’s only 3 feet tall.

Deputies think the statue was taken sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday from the driveway of the farm.

Chief Deputy Tod Jones told the Hickory Daily Record the statue’s base was found several miles away. Jones said the statue is valued at about $1,100.

Alexander County is near Hickory, about 60 miles north of Charlotte.