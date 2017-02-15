Findings in deadly police-involved shooting confirmed

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County District Attorney has confirmed state police findings that Rotterdam police were justified in the deadly shooting of a mentally disabled man last April.

DA Robert Carney announced those findings on Wednesday after the several month-long investigation. Police say officers shot 30-year-old William Clark after he attacked two of them with a knife while inside his mother’s home, slashing one officer and injuring them.

Rotterdam police say Clark was a military veteran with a history of mental illness.