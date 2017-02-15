East Greenbush schools adopt program to help treat narcotic overdoses on school grounds

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local school district is taking steps to treat an opioid overdose if it were to happen on school grounds.

East Greenbush Central School District is the latest in the area to adopt a state program that will allow the use of naloxone, or NARCAN, at school. An informational session was held at Columbia High School on Wednesday.

“I think that it would be naïve to think that there’s no chance that your child would ever do these things,” parent Michelle Marte said.

Marte’s son is a freshman at Columbia High School. She is concerned about him making bad decisions like choosing to use drugs.

“Kids do stupid things,” she said. “They don’t think through the consequences of their actions.”

Though Marte said she talks to her son about drugs, she still gets worried. But now East Greenbush schools are taking precautions to keep students safe.

“Drugs are everywhere, and we try to be as proactive as we can,” Columbia High School Principal John Sawchuk said.

Sawchuk said the district’s board of education approved an Opioid Prevention Policy to help treat narcotic overdoses on school grounds. It allows school nurses and other trained staff to administer NARCAN if there were an overdose at the high school or Goff Middle School.

Naloxone can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

“Fortunately, we haven’t had any here at Columbia or at our middle school, but in surrounding areas it’s very prevalent,” Sawchuk said.

Under the policy, Naloxone nasal spray will be stored in the nurses’ offices and in certain AED cabinets in the schools.

Marte is comforted knowing the district has her back.

“The fact that there would be somebody here that would be able to help them is incredibly reassuring to me as a parent,” she said.

Other districts with the program include South Colonie, South Glens Falls, Northville, Averill Park and Lansingburgh.