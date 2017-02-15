Department of Defense considering sending troops to Syria

CNN Published: Updated:
Credit: Pixabay
Credit: Pixabay

WASHINGTON (CNN) – According to CNN, the Department of Defense is considering sending ground combat forces into northern Syria.

The final decision is up to Pres. Donald Trump, who gave Defense Secretary James Mattis before the end of the month to come up with a plan.

Currently, there are only small teams, mostly made up of Special Operations forces, operating in Syria. CNN reports it is providing training and assistance to anti-ISIS opposition groups.

Officials tell CNN that ground troops is one of several ideas being brought up to Pres. Trump.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s