Department of Defense considering sending troops to Syria

WASHINGTON (CNN) – According to CNN, the Department of Defense is considering sending ground combat forces into northern Syria.

The final decision is up to Pres. Donald Trump, who gave Defense Secretary James Mattis before the end of the month to come up with a plan.

Currently, there are only small teams, mostly made up of Special Operations forces, operating in Syria. CNN reports it is providing training and assistance to anti-ISIS opposition groups.

Officials tell CNN that ground troops is one of several ideas being brought up to Pres. Trump.