Border patrol seizes giant drug-slinging catapult from US-Mexico border

WCMH Published: Updated:
vlcsnap-000033

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (WCMH) – Border patrol agents in Arizona found a device on the southern border fence they believe was used to smuggle drugs.

They say the catapult was found attached the US-Mexico border fence in Douglas, Arizona. Agents believe it was used to hurl bundles of marijuana into the United States from Mexico.

When agents arrived at the fence, they noticed several people running away.

Douglas Station border patrol agents also found two bundles of marijuana that had been catapulted across the border.

Mexican authorities seized the dismantled catapult system. Border patrol agents seized more than 47 pounds of marijuana.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s