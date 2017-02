WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – A bill was introduced into the House of Representatives to terminate the Environmental Protection Agency.

The bill containing only one line reads, “SECTION 1. TERMINATION OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY.”

According to the bill, if passed, the agency would terminate on December 31, 2018.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Energy and Commerce, the Committees on Agriculture, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Science, Space, and Technology.