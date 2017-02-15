Albany Symphony Orchestra to represent Capital Region at Kennedy Center Honors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday, the Albany Symphony unveiled its 2017-2018 season.

This season it’s designed to celebrate both contemporary composers and classical creators, as well as entertain and engage audience members throughout the Capital Region.

This year’s special treat is they’ll be playing at the Kennedy Center Honors at the end of the year.

“To be able to bring the orchestra down and play a program essentially of great works by a number of young American composers, as well as Joan Tower, not-so-young composer who’s celebrating her 80th birthday in 2018, to be able to bring some of the best American music to our nation’s capital,”

The Kennedy Center Honors are held at the end of December.