2/15 Pet Connection: Minnie

Minnie 11 year old DSH black

I came to the shelter when my owners were moving and couldn’t take me with them. As to be expected coming into a shelter after living in a home for my whole life has kind of thrown my world upside down. Thankfully though the staff her at the shelter has treated me with so much love,

I have been able to relax and have this place feel more like home. I would love to go into my retirement home who will let me take my time to adjust to the home since I can be shy and afraid at first.

Even though I came in with my kitty brother Mickey, we weren’t really fans of each other. So I would really like to be the only cat in the new home. I also live with a small dog who I still miss very much. I’m hoping my new home with have a small canine companion for me, but if not I’m totally okay with being the queen of the household

Berkshire Humane Society 413-447-7878