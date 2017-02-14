Several brands of cheese recalled due to Listeria concerns

MASSILLON, OH (WCMH) — MDS Foods is recalling several brands of cheese due to a potential for Listeria contamination.
Some of the recalled cheese was supplied to MDS by Deutsch Kase Hause LLC, the same supplier linked to recalls of Sargento and Meijer brand cheeses.
Other cheese recalled by MDS shared a production line with the affected cheese.
Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. No illnesses have been reported.
Customers who have purchased any of the cheese products listed below from the affected sell by dates or any unreadable date codes are urged not to consume it and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact MDS Foods Customer Service: (330) 879-9780 extension 105 Monday through Friday, 8:00AM to 5:00PM, (EST).
PHOTOS: Recalled cheese
Cheese products being recalled due to found contamination from cheese supplier
|MDS Foods
Item #
|Brand
|Description
|Product Size
|Piece UPC Code
|Case UPC Code
|Date Code
|55209
|Amish
Classics
|Colby Deli (Mini) Horn
|6 lb
|8 28653 552093
|00 8 28653 55209 3
|Sell by: May 17, 2017
|55241
|Amish
Classics
|Colby RW Fullmoon
|Approx. 8 oz
|8 28653 55241 3
|00 8 28653 55241 3
|Best if used by:
07/10/177/4/2017
6/4/2017
5/19/2017
|55245
|Amish
Classics
|Colby EW Fullmoon
|8 oz
|8 28653 55245 1
|00 8 28653 55245 1
|Best if used by:7/10/2017
7/4/2017
6/3/2017
5/19/2017
|55831
|Deli
Readi
|Colby Mini
Cheese Slices
|2 lb pack
|6 34660 62859 7
|00 6 34660 62859 7
|Best if used by:
05/02/20174/22/2017
|55553
|Deli
Made EZ
|Colby Cheese
Slices
|1.5 lb pack
|8 28653 55554 4
|00 8 28653 55553 7
|335-16
|18755
|Meijer
|Colby Jack Mini
Horn
|6 lb
|710917 18755
|7 10917 18755
|
Sell by Date:
|55755
|Meijer
|Colby Mini Horn
|6 lb
|710917 55755
|7 10917 55755
|
Sell by Date:
|55244
|Amish
Classics
|Colby RW
Halfmoon
|Approx.
8 oz
|N/A
|0 08 28653 55244 4
|Best if used by:
07/10/2017
|55758
|Meijer
|Colby EW Halfmoon
|8 oz
|7 13733 34047 2
|0 07 13733 34047 2
|Best if used by:
07/10/2017
|18244
|Amish
Classics
|Colby Jack RW Halfmoon
|Approx.
8 oz
|N/A
|00828653182443
|Best if used by:
07/10/2017
|18758
|Meijer
|Colby Jack
EW Halfmoon Chunk
|8 oz
|713733340588
|00713733340588
|Best if used by:
07/10/2017
|18241
|Amish
Classics
|Colby Jack
RW Fullmoon
|Approx.
8 oz
|N/A
|0 08 28653 18241 2
|Best if used by:
07/10/2017
|18245
|Amish
Classics
|Colby Jack
EW Fullmoon
|8 oz
|828653182450
|00828653182450
|Best if used by:
07/10/2017
|28245
|Amish
Classics
|Cheddar
EW Fullmoon
|8 oz
|828653282457
|00828653282457
|Best if used by:
07/10/2017
07/04/2017
|73705
|Lipari Old
Tyme
|Swiss
Sandwich
Cut
|Approx
8.5 lbs
|N/A
|00828653737056
|Best if used by:
07/04/2017
|10241
|Amish
Classics
|Jalapeno RW Fullmoon
|Approx.
8 oz
|N/A
|0 08 28653 10241 0
|Best if used by:
07/04/2017
|10245
|Amish
Classics
|Jalapeno
EW Fullmoon
|8 oz
|828653102458
|00828653102458
|Best if used by:
07/04/2017
|18830
|Deli Readi
|Colby Jack
St Pk 1oz Halfmoon Slice
|1 lb
|6 34660 62875 7
|006 34660 62875 7
|Best if used by:
05/02/2017
|10831
|Deli Readi
|Jalapeno St
Pk 1oz Slice
|2 lb pack
|6 34660 62878 8
|0 06 34660 62878 8
|Best if used by:
04/22/2017
|26831
|Deli Readi
|Hot Pepper St Pk 1oz Slice
|2 lb pack
|6 34660 62868 9
|0 06 34660 62868 9
|Best if used by:
04/22/2017
|26555
|Deli
Made EZ
|Hot Pepper
St Pk .5oz
Slice
|1.5 lb
pack
|8 28653 26555 9
|0 08 28653 26555 9
|Best if used by:
04/22/2017
|28747
|Duck Deli
|Cheddar St
Pk .75oz
Slice
|1.5 lb
pack
|8 28653 28747 6
|0 08 28653 28747 6
|Production Date:
358-16
|28545
|Deli
Made EZ
|Cheddar St Pk .75oz Slice
|2.0 lb pack
|8 28653 28545 8
|0 08 28653 28545 8
|Best if used by:
04/22/2017
|28555
|Deli
Made EZ
|Ched Mild Stk Pk .5oz Slice
|1.5 lb pack
|8 28653 28555 7
|0 08 28653 28555 7
|Best if used by:
04/22/2017
|55830
|Deli Readi
|Colby St Pk
1oz
Halfmoon
Slices
|1.0 lb pack
|6 34660 62872 6
|0 06 34660 62872 6
|Best if used by:
04/22/2017
|55703
|Old Tyme
|Colby EW Halfmoon
|8 oz
|0 94776 10227 3
|0 00 41563 26105 7
|Best if used by:
06/03/2017
|10555
|Deli
Made EZ
|Jalapeno
Jack St Pk
.5oz Slice
|1.5 lb
pack
|8 28653 10555 8
|0 08 28653 10555 8
|Best if used by:
03/30/2017