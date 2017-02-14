Report: Girls lead the pack in NY graduation rates

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Upstate New York is graduating a higher number of girls than boys.

That’s according to a new Business First analysis of data from the State Education Department.

The numbers come from the newly released 2016 graduation rates for 349 upstate New York school districts.

In Albany, 222 girls graduated high school compared to 161 boys.

Schenectady had 228 girls to 219 boys graduate, Saratoga Springs had 258 girls and more than 250 boys.

In all, girls had the higher graduation rate in 81 percent of the 283 school districts statewide.

Boys held the edge in 61 districts and five had ties.

