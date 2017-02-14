Rally calls for Stefanik to attend town hall during February recess

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People held a rally outside Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s office in Glens Falls.

Stefanik does not currently have any town hall events scheduled for the February recess, and her constituents said they have been trying to contact her about it for weeks. They said her office has not responded to them.

The group in front of her office was demanding she attend a town hall that is being organized for the recess.

Stefanik’s office responded and said that anyone who wants to meet with the congresswoman should contact her office.