Rally calls for Stefanik to attend town hall during February recess

Web staff Published: Updated:
elise-stefanik

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People held a rally outside Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s office in Glens Falls.

Stefanik does not currently have any town hall events scheduled for the February recess, and her constituents said they have been trying to contact her about it for weeks. They said her office has not responded to them.

The group in front of her office was demanding she attend a town hall that is being organized for the recess.

Stefanik’s office responded and said that anyone who wants to meet with the congresswoman should contact her office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s