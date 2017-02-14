Push for more special education funding in NY

Web Staff Published: Updated:
GENERIC-CLASSROOM-STUDENTS-TESTING_634x356

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The executive director of the Institute for Special Education says lawmakers need to show some love for students who have severe disabilities.

The institute represents roughly 1,200 students who are blind, deaf or severely disabled across the state.

Bernadette Kappen, the executive director, is asking for $5 million in this year’s budget. Those funds she says would go toward upgrades throughout several aging facilities.

“I gave you two options, both work here,” Kappen said.

Kappen says a single note taking machine for one student who is blind can cost up to $5,000.

Last year, lawmakers approved 4.6 million for special education.

 

