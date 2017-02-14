Police warn Jackson residents not to approach agitated bull on the loose

JACKSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A bull escaped a livestock auction in Washington County Tuesday night.

The bull was at a livestock auction at the Cambridge Valley livestock auction barn. The owner was unloading the bull from a trailer, when it took off down the street and was nearly hit by a car.

The bull was last seen on Route 78 near the auction barn.

Authorities advise people to stay away from the bull as it is very agitated. Anyone who sees the bull is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (518) 747-4623.

Cambridge police and New York State Police are assisting in the search.