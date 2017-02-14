Police: Gloversville woman had repeated sexual contact with child

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gloversville police have arrested a woman accused of having sexual contact with a child under 11 years old.

After interviewing the victim, police say the suspect, 21-year-old Jasmine Schmitt of Gloversville, had sexual contact with the child on multiple occasions over the course of a six-month period during 2016.

Schmitt was charged with felony Sexual Conduct against a Child in the First Degree and arraigned in Gloversville Court and taken into the custody of the Fulton County Corrections Facility.