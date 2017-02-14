Police: Gloversville woman had repeated sexual contact with child

Web Staff Published: Updated:
GENERIC-ARREST_634x356

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gloversville police have arrested a woman accused of having sexual contact with a child under 11 years old.

After interviewing the victim, police say the suspect, 21-year-old Jasmine Schmitt of Gloversville, had sexual contact with the child on multiple occasions over the course of a six-month period during 2016.

Schmitt was charged with felony Sexual Conduct against a Child in the First Degree and arraigned in Gloversville Court and taken into the custody of the Fulton County Corrections Facility.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s