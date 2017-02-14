Police: About 170 cars towed during Albany’s snow emergency

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you live in Albany and found a red slip in your windshield, unfortunately, it’s likely not a Valentine.

You could still consider yourself lucky because a number of other people woke up to no car at all.

Instead, they found them at one of the many impounds lots and out of the plow’s path.

“I woke up at 5:30 in the morning and I was starting my car and when I saw there were no lights on and I see there’s no car,” Johanna Jimenez said.

Jimenez, like many others who hitched a ride to Osborne’s Towing Tuesday morning, woke up to find her car had been towed.

“So I called the police and they let me know where I had to go.”

Matthew Hawkes had the same experience over on western.

“Yeah I would have liked maybe some signs or something,” Hawkes said.

The city’s snow emergency kicked in at 8 p.m. Monday night.

For the first 24 hours, all vehicles are to be parked on the even-numbered side of the street.

Albany police say about 170 drivers failed to make that move. So, the city did it for them.

They say they have no choice as many of the streets are narrow enough as it is and considering the size of the snow removal convoy that has roll through, they need as much room as they can get.

Everyone who was towed was also ticketed.

“That’s $135 dollars and now I have to pay a ticket also,” Jimenez said.

Between the two storms in the last week, roughly 290 tickets were issued by the Albany Police Department at $50 a pop. That’s $14,500 in fines paid to the City of Albany.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday night, the spots will swap. All vehicles will be ordered to park on the odd side of the street.