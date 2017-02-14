NY tourism signs to be removed after feds say they’re illegal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Thruway signs meant to promote tourism across the state, but the Federal Highway Administration says they’re illegal.

“Chances arrive notices groups of signs like these ones along major New York highways. Well soon, they’ll be coming down.”

The Federal Highway Administration has been warning the governor for years now that these signs are illegal. Travelers think the signs are unnecessary.

“I think there’s enough signage on the thruway that I’m not really interested in what’s on there.”

“I think they’re a lot. You know five signs at a time.”

Now the signs could be coming down.

The feds are in what they call a “working group” with the state DOT to come up with a plan saying in a statement:

“No signs have been removed and no specific penalties have been set since the working group began meeting last month.”

“I think they could be helpful if you’re not familiar with the area. I think they could be helpful to navigate you to a point where you could ask questions.”

Those who frequent the Thruway say they can see the idea behind the signs but think it’s poorly executed.

“Nothing really pertains to me. There’s no reason for me to even think about them. So I may glance at them and then just look at the road.”

The DOT confirms its working with the highway administration saying: “We are looking forward to resolving any outstanding issues in the near future.”

Drivers say if taxpayer money was spent to put the signs up and will be used to take them down it’s a waste.

“I would be upset too. Because I don’t have my money to give away and if I have to pay for something I’d rather pay for something that makes sense.”

The DOT says the signs contribute to New York’s booming tourism industry.

Garnering $102 billion statewide in 2015 with $63 billion is direct spending, $8 billion coming from taxes and creating nearly a million jobs.

Even so, people on the Thruway say they’re not reading the signs anyway.

“I have seen them. I couldn’t tell you what’s on them but I’ve seen them.”

“I don’t find them distracting, to be honest with you. I keep my eye on the road.”

There isn’t a timeline on when the signs are expected to be coming down.