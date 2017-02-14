NY Assembly passes measure to remove criminal history questions from applications

Web Staff Published: Updated:
Credit: Pixabay
Credit: Pixabay

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Assembly has passed a measure to remove questions about criminal history from employee applications.

The Assembly voted 78-45 on Tuesday on a bill that would require employers to extend a job offer first and then ask about criminal history.

Right now, job applications ask about criminal history first.

The legislation has been the subject of many rallies asking lawmakers to ‘ban the box’ where you can check a box on your application to declare your criminal history.

