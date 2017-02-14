More than $2B in student aid funding needed for NY schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than $2 billion, that’s how much the State’s Education Commissioner says New York schools need in aid this year.

The request is a billion dollars more than what’s being proposed in Governor Andrew Cuomo’s budget.

Commissioner MaryEllen Elia says $100 million would go toward creating a universal Pre-K program.

Elia also says another $100 million would be critical to help English language learners, those students where English is their second language.

“We ought to celebrate the fact that we have diversity in this state and support those students and families to the best ability that we can,” Elia said. “His budget does not address that and we believe that’s a very critical point.”

The commissioner’s priorities also include $10 million for college and career readiness programs.

Along with 30 million to help teachers and principals transition to new state standards.