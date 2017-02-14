Momentive workers ratify contract, head back to work after 15-week strike

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Momentive workers announced they have ratified a contract Tuesday.

Workers were on strike for about 15 weeks.

“We’re pleased that Momentive workers have ratified the tentative agreement and their 15-week struggle to protect good jobs in upstate New York has come to an end. It is understandable that some members felt that they didn’t achieve everything they wanted or deserved, but this agreement represents a substantial improvement over the company’s “take it or leave it” offer that sparked the strike last November. The Momentive workers and their families can be proud of the battle they waged, and we are all grateful for the amazing support they received from the labor movement, the community, and from elected officials,” Dennis Trainor, Vice President for CWA District 1, said.

Last week, Momentive announced a tentative agreement with IUE-CWA on a new national contract.