Meeting addresses upcoming vapor intrusion investigation in Hoosick Falls

village of hoosick falls

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A meeting in Hoosick Falls addressed people’s concerns surrounding a potentially hazardous chemical at the former Honeywell site.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and NYS Department of Health directed Honeywell to conduct a soil vapor intrusion investigation.

Honeywell officials are going door-to-door to collect samples surrounding 39 properties. Samples will be collected beneath basement floors and outside of each building.

People at the meeting had a lot of concerns as to what impact the VOC’s will have on their health.

“Mainly health concerns and how long they last in our bodies and what we can look for and what we can expect,” Catherine Dawson said.

Honeywell officials said the results of the investigation could be some time in March.

