ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused of gunning down a victim inside an Albany nightclub appeared in court on Tuesday.

Kareem Blacknall rejected a plea deal.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Wendall Hill at Rocks Nightclub Thanksgiving morning.

Police say Hill was the victim of back and forth violence between rival gangs.

Blacknall could face additional charges before a trial date is set.