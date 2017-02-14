Local florists prepare for a busy Valentine’s Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday is Valentine’s Day and the flower rush has begun!

Valentine’s Day is the number one holiday for florists, accounting for most of the industry’s fresh flower sales.

Men are typically the top customers, and the classic red rose comes out on top as the number one best seller.

Legend has it that Valentine’s Day originated during the Third Century in Rome. Emperor Claudius II decided that single men made better soldiers, so marriage was outlawed for young men.

A young priest named Valentine defied Claudius by continuing to perform marriages for young lovers in secret. For that crime, Valentine was thrown in jail, where he promptly fell in love with the jailer’s daughter.

Before Valentine was put to death on February 14, 270 AD, he sent a letter to the woman and signed it “From your Valentine,” a saying you’ll likely hear variations on all day Tuesday.