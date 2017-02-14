Fundraiser being held for family involved in tragic crash

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Batchler Family continues to get support after Tim and Stephanie Batchler died last month leaving behind their four children.

A Valentine’s Day comedy show contributing to that support and the Batchler family fund is being held Tuesday night.

“I have children. I think there’s a lot of people that have children and if you do you sort of got hit pretty quick right where it was important to you,” Tommy Nicchi, Owner of Comedy Works, said.

Nicchi explains the reason he decided to do something when he learned that Jon, Jack, Chloe and Abby Batchler lost their parents Stephanie and Tim in a fatal car accident on I-88 last month.

“All we really could do is try and make things easier for the children which of course we can only do by trying to raise some money and make some days easier for them if not today hopefully tomorrow.”

Laughter will contribute to the Batchler Family Fund, $8 dollars of every $25 dollar ticket for the Gender Defenders Valentine’s Day Comedy Show at Proctors Tuesday night will be donated.

Liz Russo one of the show’s comedians says for her laughter is a way of healing.

“I think the community is really coming together and I think that’s a wonderful thing and I really hope that you know this helps and you know we do our part,” Russo said.

Russo says she will be sure to bring the laughs with her act.

“I’m single, 38. I have no kids but have two cats. Yeah, my mom’s given up on me completely so we’re going to talk about that,” Russo said.

“If we can sell it out we can raise up to $15,000 for this family and if we don’t sell it out we’re going to raise as much as possible and it’s going to be a great night of comedy,” Nicchi said.

Now the show is at Proctors at 8 p.m. and you can still get tickets $25, and you can also get them at the door, those are $30.